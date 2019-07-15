American ‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Unclasps Corset In Racy New Photo

Brennah Black nearly set Instagram on fire over the weekend with a very NSFW photo of herself that was bound to send temperatures through the roof. On Sunday, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of racy snapshots in which she removes her clothing in an outdoor setting. She paired this with a caption asking her fans to share how their day was going.

In the photos, the blonde bombshell is posing outdoors in a field of high grass and yellow flowers as she rocks a white corset around her torso. She is, however, wearing the piece unclasped at the front as she uses both hands to keep the corset in place and cover up her chest with her fists.

The Houston native is posing with one leg in front of the other and her torso slightly forward in both shots. The 23-year-old model is not wearing anything else to go with her corset as she stands in the nude amid the vegetation. The model and photographer — who goes by Studio977 on Instagram — are banking on the grass and the shadows cast by the position of her legs to keep the photo semi censored, though it is very much NSFW still.

In the photos, Black is wearing her blonde hair swept over her face, possibly from the wind, and down as it cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post — which Black shared with her almost 330,000 Instagram followers — garnered just shy of 12,000 likes and more than 485 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the American beauty took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to engage with her caption, telling her about their day.

“Well, it was a little boring, then I saw these shots of you and BAM, BB rocks my world,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a block of emoji mainly depicting green hearts.

“I would rather hear about your day and how your [sic] feeling. I don’t think you’ll want to hear about the day I had…” another fan chimed in.

Her most recent shot is far from being the only sexy photo she’s posted in the past few days. Just a day earlier, the model once again took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot in which she was featured fully topless to promote her favorite watch.