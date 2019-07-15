‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Haley Kalil Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sexy String Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil is showing off her flawless figure in a bikini again, and her Instagram followers are absolutely loving it.

The latest skin-baring shot of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was shared on Monday, July 15, and is certainly not one to miss. The sizzling snap was taken last night in Miami Beach, Florida, where the babe hit the runway for the bikini-clad publication for the third time during swim week. The camera captured Haley leaning up against a large tree and throwing up a peace sign as she posed with her backside to the lens, which was covered by nothing more than a minuscule string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Haley’s itty-bitty swimwear sported one of the most popular trends of the summer: animal print — though its barely-there design made it difficult to figure out exactly what type. The top half of the set appeared to be a triangle-style cut that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and flashed a considerable amount of sideboob. Meanwhile, the lower half of the set was arguably even more risque — though her fans didn’t seem to mind. The sexy thong bikini bottoms provided coverage only where it was necessary, leaving the babe’s curvy derriere and toned legs completely exposed. Its thin, string waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection as she struck her pose.

Aside from her eye-catching silver wedding band, Haley opted to forego adding accessories to the sizzling look, letting her incredible physique take center stage. She wore her signature red tresses in a bouncy blowout, which fell behind her shoulders and down her back. Her locks were styled to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a red lip, thick coat of mascara, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated rookie went wild for the newest addition to her bikini-clad feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 3,400 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping, NSFW display.

“Showstopper,” one person wrote, while another called Haley a “goddess.”

“You rocked the runway last night!” commented a third.

The post follows up another snap shared by the model yesterday, which was from her first time rocking the runway for SI: Swimsuit Edition when she was competing in their model search competition. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the throwback photo saw the stunner showing off her booty again in a skimpy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her endless curves. Ultimately, Haley, as well as this year’s cover girl, Camille Kostek, went on to win the SI Swim Search competition that year, landing them their rookie spreads in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.