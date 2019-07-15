‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles As She Pulls Herself Out Of Pool In Booty-Revealing Thong

Yanet Garcia is making the best of summer as she continues to enjoy her trip to Europe, but that doesn’t mean that she has forgotten to keep her legion of Instagram fans up to date. On Monday, she made sure to give her fans a little motivation to kick off their week by taking to the popular social media platform to share a racy video of herself swimming in an indoor pool that will surely set pulses everywhere racing.

In the clip, the Mexican weathercaster — who has been dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl” thanks to her striking looks, particularly her voluptuous derriere — is seen in the water with her back to the camera as she swims toward the opposite edge. As she does so, her famous backside peeks out from the pool, showing that she is wearing a barely-there bikini thong. When Garcia reaches the edge, she pulls herself up to get out of the pool, creating movement and showcasing her feminine figure. When she is partially out of the water, supporting her weight on her hands, she looks back over her right shoulder in a seductive way.

The 28-year-old Instagram sensation is rocking a black monokini that features several straps across her back that show off quite a bit of skin and a thong bottom that showcases her famous backside.

Throughout the video, Garcia is wearing her hair down, which cascades onto her back in wet strands when she pulls herself out of the pool at the end.

As of the time of this writing, the video — which Garcia shared with her 10 million-plus Instagram followers — had been viewed more than 356,000 times, garnering about 100,000 likes and nearly 700 comments, even though the post had been up for less than an hour. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the weather girl flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty in a host of languages, particularly her native Spanish and English, but also Italian and Greek, among others.

“Aphrodite,” one user wrote, following the comment with two heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow [two fire emoji] stunning,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

For the past week or so, Garcia has been sharing snippets from her trip to Madrid, where was promoting the film Bellezonismo, in which she has a starring role. A few days earlier, Garcia took to her Instagram page to share a photo that appears to have been captured in the same spot where she shot today’s racy video, which better shows the swimsuit she is rocking.