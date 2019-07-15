Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes Around In Sexy Red Bikini In New Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio seems to be living in bikinis this summer, and her Instagram followers are loving every second of it.

On Monday, July 15, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel slipped into yet another sexy two-piece, and treated her fans to a few glimpses of the itty-bitty attire in a sizzling new social media post that certainly did not go unnoticed. The trio of snaps captured the beauty enjoying a refreshing dip in the ocean during her vacation in Mikonos, where she looked nothing short of stunning in a minuscule red bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Alessandra’s swimwear was yet another set from her new line called GAL Floripa, which she frequently shows off on her Instagram account. Today’s look at the babe’s bikini body — like most — certainly did not disappoint. The 38-year-old sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty, triangle-style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of every side, leaving plenty of cleavage on display. A delicate bow was tied right in the middle of her bust, with two small shells dangling from the strings to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the two-piece ensemble were arguably even more revealing. The ruched piece covered only what was necessary in the front, and a glimpse at the back half of the number in the second photo of the post showed off its cheeky design that left her curvy booty almost completely on display. It also had an incredibly thin waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs.

Of course, no beach day look is complete without a slew of accessories, and Alessandra’s certainly made her outfit stand out. The model added a stack of dainty necklaces, plus bracelets around both wrists, as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings that dangled underneath her long, brunette locks. She shaded herself from the glistening sun with a pair of trendy round sunglasses, and sported a very minimal makeup look that made her striking features shine.

Fans of the Brazilian bombshell were quick to shower her latest post with love. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already racked up more than 133,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said she was “goals.”

“So perfect,” commented a third.

This, of course, is not the only time Alessandra has induced FOMO in her 10 million Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently shared more vacation photos from her trip to Ibiza, Spain, where she rocked a cheeky red one-piece by the pool — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.