Shanina Shaik Is ‘Sheer Beauty’ In See-Through Shirt For ‘Maxim’

Shanina Shaik’s photo shoot is still turning heads a few months after she graced the cover of Maxim for its May/June issue, with the magazine occasionally sharing snippets to the delight of its Instagram fans. That is what Maxim did over the weekend when it took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which the Australian bombshell is a “sheer beauty” in an outfit that leaves very little to the imagination.

In the photo, Shaik is posing against a white backdrop with her back to the camera as she dons a nude see-through shirt that puts her flawless figure on full display. The snapshot, which was captured by the famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, shows the 28-year-old model with the light pink shirt that features long sleeves that cover up most of her torso. She is, however, not wearing any pants. Even though the shirt partially covers her backside, its sheer fabric puts her booty on full display. Spicing thing up a notch, the model is lifting the right side of the shirt, revealing the side strap of her nude underwear that sits high on her hip.

The camera, which is positioned closer to the floor, captures Shaik from her thighs up, putting the focus on her model legs and derriere. Shaik — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — is looking down at the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted in a way that is both defiant and seductive at the same time.

Shaik is wearing her raven hair swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. She is boasting dark smokey eyes and nude lipstick while bronzer helps accentuate the structure of her face, particularly her high cheekbones.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 880,000-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,800 likes and over a dozen comments within a little over a day of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“Oh yes!” one user wrote.

“She’s terrific,” another user chimed in.

“Gorgeous [two emoji of pink heart with sparkles] @shaninamshaik – great shot @gilles_bensimon,” a third fan raved, following the comment with raised hands and a hundred points symbol emoji.