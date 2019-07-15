Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Wet Swimwear

Hawaiian born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger is notorious for her swimwear photos on Instagram and her fans can’t get enough.

The “On The Rocks” hitmaker’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of her on the beach or in an exotic place proving she is living her best life.

For her latest upload, Scherzinger is posing in white swimwear, with long wet hair and a wet body, giving the illusion that she has just got out of the pool next to her. She has a pair of see-through glasses on being “shady,” like she suggests in her caption. To accessorize the look even more, she has put on gold hoop earrings and has very glossy lips. Nicole is starring deep into the camera lens in the first shot, giving a seductive look. In the other, she is looking away, showing off her beautiful side profile. Her skin is beautifully tanned and is enough to make anyone want to jet away and catch some sun.

Within 30 minutes of sharing, the set of photos have racked up over 25,000 likes, proving to be popular on her followers and made an impact.

“Damnn gurllll,” one user wrote.

“Omg so hot,” another shared.

“Future so bright, she gotta wear shades,” a third mentioned.

“You’re an absolutely gorgeous woman,” a fourth follower commented.

Scherzinger rose to fame when she became a member of the girl group, Eden’s Crush, who was on the reality show Popstars.

Her big breakthrough, however, happened when she became the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. Their debut album, PCD, sold over nine million copies worldwide and achieved six singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “Buttons,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.”

In 2011, Scherzinger released her debut solo album, Killer Love. It contained the U.K. No. 1 single “Don’t Hold Your Breath” and top three singles “Poison,” and “Right There.” As a solo artist, Nicole has achieved five top 10 singles in the U.K.

Nicole also acts and has appeared in the following movies — Men In Black 3, Moana, Dirty Dancing, and Ralph Breaks The Internet. She also appeared in an episode of My Wife and Kids back in 2002, before she became a household name.

On Spotify, the Pussycat Dolls still have a lot of fans who listen to them many years after their departure. Currently, they have over 6 million monthly listeners, while Scherzinger’s solo music has over 1.9 million monthly listeners.

To keep up with Nicole’s swimwear posts, follow her on Instagram where her account boasts over 3.8 million followers.