Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ Employees Shed Light On The Mysterious Compound

Convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Upper East Side home in New York City has been unmasked by journalists that describe its creepy decor, including body parts used as decorations and a disturbing self-portrait, per The Inquisitr. But his private island compound on the U.S. Virgin Islands, formally known as Little St. James Island and referred to as “Pedophile Island” by locals of St. Thomas, is a bit more shrouded in mystery.

According to Yahoo News, Epstein purchased the island off of St. Thomas over 20 years ago. Using his wealth, he transformed it into a compound that became his regular visiting spot over the years. According to one former staffer, Epstein was secretive and kept at least two security boxes on the island in the safety of two of his offices. His staff also reportedly had to sign non-disclosure agreements prior to working with the financier.

“The level of secrecy around a steel safe in Epstein’s office, in particular, suggested it contained much more than just money, he said. Outside of an occasional visit by a housekeeper, no one was allowed in those rooms.”

The same staffer said that Epstein had employees wear black or white polos when he was around, although they were forced to stay out of Epstein’s sight whenever he was around.

As far as women, another former staffer claims to have spotted a few over the years, but he believed they were of age.

“When he was there, it was keep to yourself and do your thing,” they said.

Per CNN, Epstein’s case hit court Monday, where the prosecution argued that the 66-year-old is a flight risk and the defense argued that he should be allowed to live in his Manhattan mansion before the trial. U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman will decide on his ruling Thursday.

If Epstein is allowed on bail, he will be put on electronic GPS monitoring and forced to de-register and ground his private jet.

But Epstein has been accused of attempting to tamper with witnesses from prison, per The Inquisitr. Federal prosecutors revealed Friday that Epstein allegedly wired $350,000 to two people close to him to buy the silence of witnesses. In a bail memorandum, prosecutors claim Epstein “paid significant amounts of money to influence individuals who were close to him during the time period charged in this case and who might be witnesses against him at a trial.”

As of now, it’s unclear if Epstein will be charged in relation to these new allegations.