Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Considering Suing, ‘The Daily Beast’ Says

E. Jean Carroll was a well-known New York writer and advice columnist who, in a new book that was excerpted in New York magazine last month, alleged that President Donald Trump had sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s, per The Inquisitr.

The accusation was corroborated by two friends in whom Carroll confided at the time. But the president denied the allegation, saying that Carroll is “not my type,” per The Inquisitr.The statement echoed Trump’s denials when several women accused him of sexual misconduct during the 2016 election.

Now, per The Daily Beast, Carroll is weighing her legal options, and is “thinking about hiring a really smart attorney.” Carroll had originally said in TV interviews that she wasn’t planning to press charges.

“I hadn’t thought about pressing charges, but now people are convincing me that it’s smart,” Carroll said in the Beast interview. “If I get a really smart attorney, we might be able to get around [the statute]. I’ll be exploring it.”

The comments came on what the 75-year-old Carroll called the Hideous Men Walking Tour, described on an Eventbrite page as a tour of Manhattan which explores “many of the hallowed spots where women have stood up, spoken out, and begun to put an end to sexual harassment.”

Carroll also said in the interview that following threats after her public accusation against the president, she’s begun carrying a gun, including keeping it loaded near her bed.

EXCLUSIVE: E. Jean Carroll is ‘exploring’ legal action against Trump https://t.co/Xmf4dLmfl6 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) July 15, 2019

Loading...

In the excerpt in New York, Carroll said that she had a chance meeting with Trump in 1995 or 1996 at Bergdorf’s, the high-end department store in Manhattan that is near Trump Tower. The future president, she said, asked Carroll to accompany her to pick out a present. When they went towards a dressing room, Carroll said, the assault took place.

Carroll said at the time that the reason she hadn’t come forward before was that she had seen what happened to others who accused powerful men since the start of the #MeToo era.

“Receiving death threats, being driven from my home, being dismissed, being dragged through the mud, and joining the 15 women who’ve come forward with credible stories about how the man grabbed, badgered, belittled, mauled, molested, and assaulted them, only to see the man turn it around, deny, threaten, and attack them, never sounded like much fun,” Carroll wrote. “Also, I am a coward.”