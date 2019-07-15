Instagram Model Abby Dowse Gets Soaking Wet & Leaves Little To Be Desired In Tiny Neon Bikini

Abby Dowse is killing the Instagram game lately.

As fans know, the model regularly takes to her social media account to share both photos and videos of herself in tiny little bikinis. Dowse is an ambassador for the popular brand, Fashion Nova, and she never shies away from showing off her amazing figure to fans in lingerie, bikinis, and just about any other sexy outfit that you could imagine. In the most recent image that was shared for her 1.4 million followers, Abby leaves virtually nothing to the imagination.

The hot, new shot shows the blonde-haired beauty leaning against a metal railing as she poses in a pool. It appears as though Abby just took a dip in the water as her long, locks are down and wet while her body is also soaked. Dowse looks directly into the camera for the hot, new shot pursing her lips and making a pouty face. The model appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the image, letting her sun-kissed skin shine through.

Abby accessorizes the look with a pair of neon yellow earrings and a cross necklace but it’s her amazing figure that really has fans talking. Dowse leaves almost nothing to be desired in the image as she spills out of a minuscule green bikini. The model nearly busts out of the tiny top and puts on a leggy display in an equally as small pair of string bottoms.

Within just hours of the post going live for fans, it’s earned the Instagram star a lot of attention with over 15,000 likes in addition to 460-plus comments. While many fans commented on the photo to let Abby know that they love her bikini, the overwhelming majority took to the post to gush over her flawless figure.

“Babe you are amazing,” one follower wrote.

“100% love it, got to look deep into someone’s eyes/soul to truely know/see their thoughts and feelings, eyes never lie,” another chimed in.

“Love the neon contrast with your golden skin, magnificent,” one more Instagram user raved.

As previously mentioned, Abby never shies away from showing off her picture-perfect figure to fans in a wide-variety of outfits including lingerie. The Inquisitr recently shared that Dowse struck a pose on a white tile floor with a blue chair and a green plant just behind her, capturing the attention of her fans. Per usual, the stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a face full of vibrant makeup. But it’s the beauty’s insanely sexy figure that really has her fans’ hearts racing. In the image, Abby shows off her long and lean body in a skimpy white lace bra and matching panties.

The photo earned rave reviews with over 37,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.