‘RHOBH’ Cast Is Reportedly Giving Camille Grammer The ‘Silent Treatment’ As She Clings To Lisa Vanderpump

Camille Grammer is on the outs with the cast.

Camille Grammer is reportedly getting the “silent treatment” from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars after causing major drama at the Season 9 reunion taping last month.

On July 14, Hollywood Life shared a report in which they suggested Grammer’s cast mates weren’t speaking to Grammer due to her reunion antics and her ongoing communication with Lisa Vanderpump, who quit the Bravo TV reality series before the June 5 reunion.

“They also feel she’s only talking to [Lisa Vanderpump] to cause drama, as she hasn’t said the nicest things about her both on and off camera this year. It’s sad,” an insider told the outlet.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, Grammer was seen enjoying a group meal with her costars and taking aim at Vanderpump’s appearance. As fans will recall, Grammer said Vanderpump had bad gums and suggested her teeth weren’t the best before she allegedly had them redone.

While Vanderpump expressed major disappointment in Grammer after the episode aired, Grammer apologized to her a number of times on social media, and currently, she and Vanderpump appear to be on good terms. They were even seen together during the Season 9 finale episode earlier this month, which featured the two of them in Las Vegas, where Vanderpump was opening her newest hotspot, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Although Grammer and Vanderpump haven’t been seen together publicly for some time, the Hollywood Life insider confirmed Grammer reached out to Vanderpump after the June passing of her mother, Jean Vanderpump.

“Camille did reach out to [Lisa] after her mother’s death,” the source said.

However, according to the report, Grammer’s costars aren’t convinced that she is truly concerned about Vanderpump and allegedly feel that her ongoing contact with Vanderpump may be her way of staying relevant to the series.

“Lisa and Camille still talk and the cast feels Camille is doing everything she can to find an ally which is why she’s clinging to Lisa,” the source explained.

During the reunion taping, Grammer allegedly suffered a bit of a meltdown as she went head-to-head with her costars, including series newbie Denise Richards. According to Us Weekly, Grammer didn’t do well with the stress of the reunion and was “basically melting down” as her costars confronted her about her Season 9 behavior.

To see more of Grammer and her costars, don’t miss the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, which begins airing tomorrow, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.