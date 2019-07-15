Hannah Left Speechless During Date With Jed, ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease Their Overnight Gets Awkward

The relationship between Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt has been steadily building all season on The Bachelorette. Spoilers for Episode 9 airing on Monday night tease that they will share some great moments together during their date in Greece, but a couple of previews suggest that there will be awkward, difficult moments between the two as well.

Good Morning America is sharing an extended sneak peek into an early part of Jed and Hannah’s date in Greece. The sneak peek shared at the end of the last episode showed that he would essentially confront her on her decision to keep controversial contestant Luke Parker. Now, The Bachelorette spoilers show how awkward this discussion will seemingly get.

As Jed pulls Hannah over to a bench, he’ll say that he needs to talk to her for a minute and she’ll say that this is scaring her. The Bachelorette spoilers share that he will say that there is something that has been weighing on his heart for a while now. Jed will tell Hannah that he’s fallen for her, but he needs clarity regarding her decision to keep Luke around.

Jed will go on to say that he doesn’t know how someone as amazing as Hannah can even consider someone like Luke. Previous clips have shown that she will ask him how honest he wants her to be about this, but in this clip, she is simply left speechless initially. It would appear that Hannah is silent for several long seconds and that she cringes as she tries to figure out how to answer this concern of Jed’s.

Interestingly, this doesn’t appear to be the only awkward moment that comes during Hannah and Jed’s date. ABC shares another clip from Monday’s show and it features the couple dining with some locals in Greece. It seems that one lady will ask Hannah how she’s going to decide which of her remaining suitors to pick and The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that Hannah will struggle to answer this.

Hannah will talk about how relationships have different ways of growing and that she’s hoping at the end she will be able to look someone in the eye and know that she will spend forever with him. The conversation continues, but both Jed and Hannah will seemingly feel a bit awkward over all that is being said.

Fans who have been following The Bachelorette spoilers about what comes down the road for Hannah and Jed will surely read some things into these awkward moments. As The Inquisitr has detailed, allegations that emerged after filming detail that Jed was still involved with someone else when he started filming this season and this will come up as an issue before all is said and done.

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt may need to navigate some awkward, speechless moments during their date in Greece, but The Bachelorette spoilers hint that it’s not all difficult for them during this outing. The two are said to head to the fantasy suites for their overnight and teasers suggest that there is a lot yet to play out in this dynamic.