Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of ‘Baby Bunny’ Daughter True Thompson

Instagram just can’t get enough of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson. On Monday morning, the reality star graced the social media site with yet another photo of her little girl. This time, she gave the sweet 1-year-old a new nickname — “Baby Bunny.”

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed True, whom Khloe shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson, standing against a white wall. The baby girl sported a light pink, long-sleeved button-down pajama top featuring little jumping bunnies as well as matching pants. With a huge smile on her face and her black hair pulled back into a bun, True gently tugged at the sides of her shirt as if she wanted to show it off for the camera.

The precious photo garnered a ton of attention. In under 10 minutes, it gained 555,000 likes and counting, as well as over 3,000 comments. Fellow members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered in the comments to show some love for Khloe’s daughter.

At a loss for words, Kendall Jenner simply left a series of exclamations points. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian called True an “angel bunny.”

“One of my favorite human beings on this planet,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

Meanwhile, The Real host Adrienne Eliza Houghton said she “can’t take how cute [True] is,” which was echoed by fashion editor Kahlana Barfield Brown.

“Baby Bunny” is just Khloe’s latest term of endearment for her little girl. In the past, she has nicknamed True “Truesseldorf,” “Water Baby,” “Little Lady,” “Island Gyal,” and more. Much of Khloe’s Instagram feed is filled with photos and videos of the little girl, as well as the other Kardashian-Jenner kids.

Just last week, Khloe shared another photo of True posing with her older cousins — Kim and Kanye West’s daughter, North, and Kourtney and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, both 6. True wore the same bunny pajamas, while North sported a pink satin short-sleeved pajama top and Penelope wore a long-sleeved cream top with a pink trim. The older girls smiled for the camera and put their arms around True, while the baby girl looked off into the distance.

That post garnered over 2 million likes. In the comments, fans and friends gushed over the little girls.

“Heavenly little beauties!!!!” Good American co-founder Emma Grede wrote with heart emoji.

“Lil beauties! Got it from their mamas!” Hollywood Life reporter Ali Stagnitta added.

“AWE! These girls are so adorable. I just love seeing them,” a fan added with several hearts.

It’s safe to say that the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners are already a hit on social media!