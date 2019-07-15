Pia Muehlenbeck Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Beach Photo

Pia Muehlenbeck looked like she was having some serious fun in the sun in her most recent post to Instagram.

The social media sensation was on a sandy beach wearing a sexy black swimsuit. The brunette beauty pouted for the camera with the waves rolling up on the beach behind her. The photo, taken from above, gave fans a glimpse of the bombshell’s voluptuous chest for some extra sex appeal. She wore a full face of makeup with expertly sculpted eyebrows, earth tones on her eyes, and bronzed cheeks. She accessorized the look with a gold pendant necklace.

Muehlenbeck recently married photographer Kane Vato and together the couple travels the world and chronicle many of their adventures on their Youtube channel.

The two also founded the luxury sport and swim label Slinkii, which includes a range of swimwear that features minimalist designs that are eco-friendly. Each design is made using repurposed nylon made from fishing nets that retrieved from the oceans.

Days before her big day, the Instagram sensation said she went through a rigorous routine to get her body in tip-top shape. She uploaded a photo in which she was wearing a string bikini that showed off her taut abs. In the photo’s caption, she said her wedding abs were finally peeking through.

Fans loved the photo, and many wanted to know what her secret was to get her abs in such great shape.

The model might have great abs, but she says she works the hardest on her booty and her legs. In an interview with Pop Sugar, the beauty said she felt like those are the areas that are harder for her to tone than anything else.

“It’s interesting because I used to be focused on being thinner and lighter, but as I’ve grown older and more comfortable with myself, I’m more about sculpting curves and feeling healthy and happy!”

The beauty also shared plenty of photos of her wedding day. She wore an elegant gown that showcased her fabulous figure.

The Instagram model knows what her fans like to see, and she keeps them entertained with a variety of photos from her life. From days on the beach to spending time with her husband, Muehlenbeck seems to know how to have fun and doesn’t mind sharing her life with the world.

Fans wanting to keep up with Australian beauty can follow her Instagram and Twitter accounts.