Tammy Hembrow Wears Pigtails & Spills Out Of Tiny White Top In Hot New Photo

Once again, Tammy Hembrow is putting on a sexy display for fans.

As her legion of Instagram followers know, Tammy never shies away from showing skin and posting incredibly sexy photos of herself on social media. The YouTuber already has two kids of her own, but she still has a rock hard body that she likes to show off whenever she gets the chance. Most of the time, Hembrow shares bikini-clad photos for her fans, but she also likes to show off her figure in a number of other outfits as well. In the most recent image that was shared with her 9.6 million followers, Tammy leaves little to the imagination.

In the sizzling new selfie, Tammy appears in front of a white wall, sitting front and center in the hot shot. The blonde bombshell wears her long, blonde locks up in pigtail buns while a few pieces of loose hair fall around her face. Hembrow looks incredible with a face full of makeup, which comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, mascara, lipliner and lipstick.

The 25-year-old’s killer figure is on display in the shot with her toned and tanned arms extending to take the photo. She sports a white ruffled top that fits her like a glove, and she also shows off plenty of cleavage to fans in the NSFW post. Since the photo went live on her account, it has garnered the social media star a ton of attention, with over 216,000-plus likes in addition to 730-plus comments, at the time of writing.

While some of Tammy’s followers took to the post to let the beauty know how amazing she looks, countless other followers simply flooded the post’s comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“My heart literally just stopped,” one follower gushed with a heart-eye emoji attached at the end.

“Beautiful selfie mood,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Hottest mom out there,” one more user raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Tammy clapped back at trolls on social media who were telling her that her choice of bikinis is often too revealing. In the short clap-back clip, the blonde-haired beauty can be seen sitting by the pool with her backside facing the camera. The video starts off with Tammy showing off her amazing figure in a skimpy white thong bikini that leaves virtually nothing to the imagination, revealing her toned derriere, back and arms to the camera. The stunner wears her long locks up in a high bun and accessorizes the look with a little bit of jewelry.

That particular post earned Hembrow a ton of attention, with over 407,000 likes in addition to 4,400-plus comments.