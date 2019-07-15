Evidence Of China’s Brainwashing Of Uighur Children To Exterminate Turkic Muslim Culture Continues To Grow

The Washington Post reports that evidence of a Chinese brainwashing campaign on Uighur children continues to grow. The campaign is purportedly taking place in the Xinjiang region — an autonomous northwest China territory — to exterminate the culture and traditions of Uighurs, a minority ethnic group that are part of the Turkic Muslim ethnolinguistic group.

While 1.5 million parents have been sent to concentration camps under the label of “vocational education,” where China attempts to reeducate them, children are placed into boarding schools and orphanages. Adrian Zenz of the European School of Culture and Theology in Korntal, Germany, claims the schools are “driven by multi-billion dollar budgets, tight deadlines, and sophisticated digital database systems.”

According to Zenz, the mission to assassinate the Uighur identity “enabled Xinjiang’s [a northwest Chinese territory] government to assimilate and indoctrinate children in closed environments by separating them from their parents.” Zenz claims that the process is part of a “systematic campaign of social re-engineering and cultural genocide in Xinjiang.”

Although the duration and intensity of the programs reportedly vary depending on the camp or orphanage, in some places children are entirely cut off from their parents. In most cases, the Chinese Communist Party is masking their transparent attempts to commit cultural genocide against the Uighurs by describing their camps using emotional language such as “love,” “care,” and “nurture.”

While #China systematically tortures, brainwashes & ethnically cleanses an entire body of #Uyghur Muslims, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, UAE & Qatar support China's actions. Do not look to such countries for Islamic leadership. They have failed.https://t.co/oEIzVmbmaa — Harris Zafar (@Harris_Zafar) July 15, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the United States accused China of putting Muslims into concentration camps back in May. The initial condemnation was made by Randall Schriver, who leads Asia policy at the U.S. Defense Department. China responded by suggesting that the camps are vocational training centers designed to combat the threat of Islamic extremism.

“The [Chinese] Communist Party is using the security forces for mass imprisonment of Chinese Muslims in concentration camps,” Schriver said in a Pentagon briefing. He estimated at the time that there could be as many as 3 million people detained in the camps. The recent Washington Post report suggests up to 1.5 million, which means if Schriver is right, there are likely 1.5 million children detained in addition to the 1.5 million parents.

Xinjiang, where the genocide is taking place, is a region that borders Central Asia. It is home to millions of Uighurs, as well as other Muslim ethnic minorities. Even before the concentration camps, Chinese authorities have been waging a battle on Muslim culture. For example, authorities are reportedly collecting DNA at police checkpoints across the region, and they have made many parts of religious culture and practice in the area criminal, including teaching Muslim texts to children. Parents are also prohibited from given their children Uighur names.