Brad Pitt Jokes About Recording A Christmas Album With Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt stars in the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood film with Leonardo DiCaprio and, if the actor had his way, he might be collaborating with the Titanic star more in the future.

According to People, Pitt said recently during an appearance on NBC’s Today that he hoped to work with DiCaprio again.

“We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories…I want to do a Christmas album!” he joked.

The duo’s upcoming Quentin Tarantino film is set in the 1960s and follows DiCaprio as an aging TV star trying to break into the film industry alongside his stunt double, played by Pitt. Despite the actors’ long careers, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marks the first movie the have appeared in together.

But the actors said there was no pressure starring opposite each other.

“You don’t have to carry the whole thing,” said Pitt. “You’ve got these other great people who are the best of the best and are going to help carry that load. It’s actually a relief.”

DiCaprio concurred.

“I don’t think either of us thought about it in that context. It’s what’s best for the film. I’ve admired the choices that he’s taken through his career. You’re trying to create a piece of art here.”

At the Cannes Film Festival, Pitt further complimented his costar saying, “I had a great laugh with him.”

Loading...

DiCaprio is not the only person on set that Pitt goofed around with. As reported by Time, Pitt is a known prankster, and he also had fun with costar Margot Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate in the film. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor photobombed Robbie during a recent photo shoot by gracefully leaping into the frame while Robbie smiles in the background.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits the theaters on July 26. While the duo do not demonstrate their singing chops in the film, if DiCaprio’s dancing skills as seen in the trailer are any indication, that might be a good thing.

Pitt has a number of other films in the works as well. He will star alongside Tommy Lee Jones in James Gray’s Ad Astra, a film about an astronaut who travels into space to find his father. He is also set to produce a number of projects, including a television series about the underground railroad.

DiCaprio is also keeping busy. The Oscar winner will play the lead in Martin Scorsese’s Theodore Roosevelt biopic, and will play real-life serial killer H.H. Holmes in a TV adaptation of The Devil in the White City.