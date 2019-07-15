Beyonce Reportedly Broke Royal Protocol When Meeting Meghan Markle At ‘Lion King’ London Premiere

Beyonce reportedly broke royal protocol during the London premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of the animated film The Lion King when she and husband Jay-Z arrived after royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, reported Entertainment Tonight.

A source close to the evening’s festivities claimed to Entertainment Tonight that Queen Bey and Jay-Z arrived after the royals, which they remarked is a breach of royal protocol. They also received a bigger round of applause and cheers from those waiting outside during the star-studded arrivals in Leicester Square in London, reported the news site. The unnamed source also claimed that both Beyonce and Jay-Z “completely upstaged” Meghan and Harry.

The carpet had to be completely cleared for security reasons before Meghan and Harry’s arrival and likely that was the reason that Bey and Jay-Z walked after the royals, reported Elle Magazine.

Nonetheless, when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Jay-Z, and Beyonce finally met, the couples were warm to one another with the American music royal couple congratulating the British royals on the birth of their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, on May 6. Beyonce and Jay-Z are parents to three children: Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.

Royal protocol dictates that if there is an event where a royal couple is expected to attend, they always arrive last, reported Harper’s Bazaar.

“When it is a formal event, a state dinner, attending the ballet (sitting in the royal box), a reception, a wedding, the Royals are the last to arrive,” said Marlene Koenig, royal historian and founder of the Royal Musings blog.

The couple appeared to be just like any other couple meeting for the first time, exchanging pleasantries and trying to make a connection in the brief time they had together on the royal greeting line.

Rumor has it that Jay-Z also gave new father Prince Harry some sound advice before the royal couple moved on from their official photo op.

Reportedly he said to the prince, “The best advice I can give you is always find time for yourself,” according to Today.

This is one of a select handful of appearances that the Duchess of Sussex has made since the birth of the couple’s son. She has been on maternity leave since mid-April of this year. Prince Harry has carried on with his normal royal duties since Archie was welcomed into the world by the couple.

Meghan Markle will remain on maternity leave until the fall. She and Prince Harry will are set to visit South Africa thereafter. Prince Harry will also visit Angola and Malawi as well as Botswana, where he and Markle first fell in love and where the main diamond in her engagement ring is sourced from. The trip will last for two weeks in October, and the couple will be bringing their son for his first official royal excursion.