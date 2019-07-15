Missy Elliott Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day On ‘Marie Claire’ Cover

Rap icon Missy Elliott is Marie Claire’s cover girl for the August issue, which will hit newsstands on July 23.

The “Pass That Dutch” hitmaker has shared a couple of posts to her Instagram page to celebrate the glorious photoshoot. For the cover, Missy looks radiant in a multicolored garment. Her jacket is very detailed, with a host of different types of flowers on it. She has on a stripy roll neck jumper underneath while wearing a big blinged-out chain, which has “iconic” written on it. Elliott’s hair is in plaits, her eyeshadow is bright pink and her gold hoop earrings add that extra touch.

In another shot, Missy continues to look her fierce self. Her hair is braided and in a bun. Her eye-catching outfit is filled with all sorts of colors, including neon yellow, black and gold. Elliott’s nails are long and sparkly, her fingers are jeweled with rings, and her gold hoop earrings and chains prove that she is still the same Missy from 20 years ago.

As always, Missy is super glam in the face and very wild with the fashion.

“Missy didn’t come to play! She came to ‘Work It’, and that she did,” one user commented.

“I’m really tripping that you’re aging backwards,” another shared.

“It literally looks like you bathe in the fountain of youth. I ❤ u MISSY,” a third fan wrote.

“I love you so much can’t wait for the music!!!!!” a fourth follower mentioned.

Speaking of not aging, Missy Elliott uploaded a selfie with “Can I Have It Like That?” chart-topper Pharrell, and was told by fans they were both aging backwards, per The Inquisitr.

Throughout her career, Missy has won a number of awards at many ceremonies. She has racked up five Grammy Awards — Best Rap Solo Performance for “Get Ur Freak On,” Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “Lady Marmalade,” Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Scream a.k.a. Itchin'” and “Work It.” Her most recent win was in 2006 for Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control.”

In May, Elliott collected her honorary degree for her musical achievements and influence, and gave an emotional speech, which The Inquisitr reported.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Supa Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test! and The Cookbook. Her last album was released 14 years ago in 2005.

On Spotify, Missy Elliott has over 6.5 million monthly listeners, proving she is still a popular act today.