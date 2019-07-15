Charles Levin Believed Dead At 70: Missing ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Alice’ Actor’s Dog Was Found In His Car In Oregon

Human remains found in a remote area are believed to be those of the character actor.

Charles Levin, a character actor best known for his roles in the television comedies Alice, Night Court, and Seinfeld, is presumed dead after human remains believed to be him were found in a remote area of Oregon over the weekend. Levin, 70, was reported missing from the city of Grants Pass one week ago by his son, who hadn’t heard from the actor for several days, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Levin’s orange 2012 Fiat was found to the side of what is being described as “a remote and almost impassable road” after a cellphone ping narrowed down the search for the missing actor. The Oregonian reports that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a resident in the area found Levin’s car, which was off the road and disabled due to the rough terrain.

In a heartbreaking discovery, Levin’s beloved dog and constant companion, a pug named Boo Boo Bear, was found dead inside the car. Human remains believed to be Levin’s were later found after an extensive search outside the car in “steep and rugged terrain.”

“Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin,” the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said in a statement, noting that a medical examiner will inspect the remains and make a final identification of the actor along with his cause of death.

Levin’s son, Jesse Levin, told Radar Online that his father was in the process of moving when he went missing. The actor’s son also said he doesn’t suspect foul play in his father’s death.

“As of right now, I have no suspicions that this is anything other than a tragic accident,” Jesse Levin told Radar.

Charles Levin was a popular character actor on television shows in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s. According to IMDB, Levin appeared as a series regular on the final season of the CBS sitcom Alice, playing policeman Elliot Novak. The actor also had a recurring role as Eddie Gregg on Hill Street Blues from 1982 to 1986.

But sitcom fans best remember Levin for his role as the mohel on the iconic 1993 Seinfeld episode “The Bris.” In the classic episode, Levin’s high-strung character turned up to circumcise the godchild of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). At one point, Levin’s hilarious mohel character revealed that he was charged with malpractice due to a previous botched circumcision.

Levin also logged appearances on Family Ties, The Facts of Life, L.A. Law, Murphy Brown, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, and more. Levin’s last acting credit is listed as the 1998 movie A Civil Action.

You can see Charles Levin in the memorable Seinfeld episode, “The Bris,” below.

In addition to his son Jesse, Charles Levin is survived by another son, Ben, and daughter, Kate.