Kendra Wilkinson Tearful After A Milestone Mommy Moment

Kendra Wilkinson shared a tearful photo on Instagram where she had a milestone mommy moment with her oldest child, Hank, as he left home for the first time to go to summer camp.

Kendra posted the photo of her hugging Hank as she sent him on a bus to what appeared to be a sleepaway summer camp, with the caption noting that this was always something she and ex-partner Hank Baskett had always wanted to do for their son. She went on to note how “proud” she was of her boy. Kendra and Baskett also share a daughter, Alijah.

After struggling for months after her divorce from Baskett was finalized earlier this year, Kendra now appears to be enjoying her life as a single woman and mother. She regularly shares photos of her young family on social media with updates on her learnings and experiences.

Kendra recently celebrated her 34th birthday in June, and said on Instagram that she was committed to “giving myself gifts that can never be refunded and always appreciated.” She then said that her 34 years of life have “definitely been a crazy roller coaster ride and full of ups and downs but today I’m upside down laughing and smiling. Choosing to just enjoy the moment and soak in the sun and love.”

Kendra has tried to maintain a sunny disposition for her children over the past five months since her divorce had been finalized. In an Instagram post from earlier this year, she said that her depression over the dissolution of her marriage was finally gone, and that she was back in the light and it “felt good.”

She also told fans she was now living an entirely new life, and although she noted the experience of being a single parent was very different, she is relishing the fact that she and her two children are bonding more than ever. Kendra then noted in a nod to her split from her husband, former football pro Baskett, that sometimes things happen for a reason.

Kendra and Baskett met during an annual Playboy golf tournament. Kendra was living at the mansion at the time, and was one of Playboy Magazine founder, Hugh Hefner’s, main girlfriends. She spent almost five years in that role before meeting Baskett. Shortly after their meeting, the couple fell quickly in love and Kendra moved out of the mansion and in with Baskett, who was then a football player for the Philadelphia Eagles. The couple married in June, 2009 in front of family and friends at the iconic mansion with Hefner in attendance. Hefner also hosted the event.