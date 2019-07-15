‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Stuns In Three Insanely Sexy Swimsuits At Miami Swim Week

Camille Kostek is taking Miami and Swim Week by storm.

The blonde bombshell is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a wide variety of swimsuits including bikinis, one-pieces, and everything else in between. Kostek is currently in hot and sunny Miami where she walked the Sports Illustrated runway like a pro. The Daily Mail was there to cover all of the swimsuit action, including three sexy looks from Camille herself.

In the first look in the series, the blonde bombshell leaves little to the imagination in a skimpy little silver bikini that features a halter top that ties in the back. The front of the suit plunges low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. The tiny bottoms also include thick ties with some of the strings falling all the way down to her knees. Kostek appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the look, wearing her long, blonde locks down and curled.

In the next image in the series, Camille looks just as sexy in a dusty pink suit. While putting on another busty display, Kostek pairs the low-cut top with tiny pink bottoms, but this time she accessorizes the look with a matching pink Sarong on the top of the ensemble, tying in the front but still exposing the NSFW bikini. Once again, the model goes barefoot for the look and wears her long, blonde locks down.

Camille Kostek stuns in three different swimsuits at the 2019 Sports Illustrated Runway Show in Miami https://t.co/s6MxpBN1IL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 15, 2019

For her last look in the show, Camille ditches the bikini and opts for a one-piece instead. In the photo that was captured by the media outlet, Camille dons a white one-piece suit that is lined with gold detail around the edges. This particular number features a high-cut bottom, exposing Kostek’s toned legs and hip bones. Yet again, the model wears her long, blonde locks down and waved as well as minimal makeup.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Kostek teased Swim Week by sharing a short clip of her at one of the first SI shows that she ever took part in. In the video, she rocks a cut football jersey and a pair of pink bikini bottoms while also sharing a caption about how far she’s come in her career.

“COUNTDOWN TO SHOWTIME. Talk about taking time to reflect when life flashes by because I can not BELIEVE this is my THIRD swim week runway show with @si_swimsuit. First year as a finalist for the first ever #siswimsearch, 2nd year walking as a #siswimsearchwinner and now as a COVER of the magazine. Trust timing, own who you are and know when you’re told you can’t do something ( like ever walk as a runway model ) KNOW THAT YOU DA** CAN,” she wrote.

This particular post garnered plenty of attention for the model with over 860-plus comments.