Top 5 Prime Day Laptop Deals 2019

Laptops can be a pricey investment, so many shoppers are excited for potential deals offered by Amazon’s Prime Day that can help lower the cost of the normally expensive purchases. With computers ranging from under $150 to over $1,000, here are some of the best deals on laptops for every budget and concern.

The Apple MacBook Air is one of the company’s most popular computers, perfect for students and professionals on the go. Though it is one of the least expensive laptops in the Apple pantheon, the price tag of $1,200 is still high. However, Prime Day brings the computer in at under $1,000. At $999, this is tremendous savings on an item that rarely goes on sale.

For those who are shopping on a budget, the Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. Though CNET notes that it might not have the necessary power to serve as a main laptop for those who demand a lot from their tech, children, students who use computers to write papers or watch Netflix, and those who need a device for when on the road will likely find this Chromebook perfect for their needs. The Lenovo Chromebook is one of the best deals of the bunch. Normally selling for $290, the Chromebook is now being sold half off, for a total of $145. A computer for under $150? Yes, please.

George Frey / Getty Images

Complete with 128 gigs of storage, the Dell XPS 13 9360 is one of the best 13-inch laptops around. It boasts a sleek design, a touch-screen, and a nearly bezel-free display (which means a larger screen without a larger device), and now comes down for a much more affordable price. Though normally $1,500, Prime Day is offering the laptop for $921, coming in for a savings of 40 percent.

The Razer Blade 15 boasts that it is the world’s smallest 15.6″ gaming laptop, and PC Magazine called it a “top recommendation in its class,” per the Razer website. With a price that is normally $1,600, Amazon has just slashed the price by $500 — meaning that the total comes to $1,100. However, note the discount only applies to the base model and not the more advanced versions.

Saving one of the best deals for last, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S is a gaming laptop that is being offered at an unbelievable discount. Though normally $1,800, the laptop is currently selling on Amazon from between $1,250 and $1,385, offering a potential discount of $550. With a 15.6-inch screen, 3ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, it’s a great choice for gamers, now at a great price.