Doutzen Kroes Leaves Little To The Imagination In Thong Swimsuit

The former Victoria's Secret model is putting it all on display in a risqué Instagram shot.

Doutzen Kroes is leaving very little to the imagination with a risqué booty shot posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. The supermodel – who hung up her Victoria’s Secret angel wings in 2014 after six years modeling for the lingerie brand – proudly flaunted her assets in the black-and-white shot while sporting a thong swimsuit.

The gorgeous 34-year-old star looked out the window and out onto the street while back home in the Netherlands, showing off her pert derriere to the camera, while her long blonde hair was left down and textured with beachy waves.

Doutzen was once again proving that she most definitely is not afraid to show off her model body, as the black one-piece swimwear look was also almost completely backless apart from a string that stretched all the way down from her neck to her lower back.

The flawless butt-highlighting swimsuit snap has received, at the time of writing, more than 157,000 likes since she first shared it with her 6 million-plus followers on the social media site, while the comments section was overrun with praise from her fans. More than 875 comments rolled in from Instagram users who just could not seem to get enough of her very sultry swimwear display.

But Doutzen’s latest Instagram upload most definitely does not mark the first time the mom of two has shown off her body in her swimwear on social media.

Just last month, The Inquisitr shared photos of the Dutch model flaunting her curves in a black bikini while sporting the two-piece look designed by one of her fellow Victoria’s Secret angels.

The skimpy black bikini was taken from Candice Swanepoel’s line, Tropic of C, while the photo had Doutzen posing somewhere very tropical and flaunting her seriously toned middle and long legs.

But while Kroes was proudly showing off her body confidence, she has admitted in the past that she sometimes feels a little guilty about her profession and the affect it can have on young people.

“Sometimes it makes me feel guilty now that I am in this profession that makes certain girls insecure,” she told The New York Post in a 2013 interview, per The Independent.

“I always say, I don’t look like the picture. If you put me in bad light with no hair and make-up, it’s not good,” Kroes added, admitting that even she struggles sometimes with how different she can look in professional photos with airbrushing and photoshop.

“I wake up sometimes like, this is not what I see when I look at the magazine, who is this visitor in the bathroom?” she said.