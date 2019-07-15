Kelly Clarkson Advises Taylor Swift To Re-Record Songs To ‘Prove A Point’

Kelly Clarkson has some words of wisdom for Taylor Swift. The “Since U Been Gone” singer tweeted at Swift on Saturday that the “Shake It Off” songstress should re-record all her own music to spite Scooter Braun, who now has control of Swift’s back catalog.

“Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson said.

“I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

Swift’s fans were quick to react, commenting that they would buy the new songs both to support Swift and to stick it to Braun.

This comes after Braun, who manages music stars such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, recently purchased Swift’s former label, Big Machine, and took control of Swift’s musical legacy.

In a Tumblr post, Swift said she asked to own her work for years but was only given the opportunity to sign up with Big Machine again and earn back her albums one at a time. Swift ultimately chose not to re-sign with Big Machine and former label head Scott Borchetta. She also wrote how she was not given any warning that Borchetta sold the record label, and with it her music, to Braun, who she claims bullied her online.

“This is my worst case scenario,” she wrote. “This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 ???? Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this. https://t.co/SGjcCUYZdM pic.twitter.com/IPy54raQUF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 13, 2019

Borchetta released a statement on Big Machine’s website regarding the incident, saying he personally contacted Swift about selling the label. He added that he offered Swift the chance to own all her past music, music videos and photographs, an offer which she turned down. He also stated he believed Braun would be an “honest custodian” of her work. With the statement, Borchetta included text messages between the two where Swift turned down the offer to own her past music and screenshots of the deal he offered her.

Whether or not Swift takes Clarkson’s advice, she does have new music coming out. Lover will be released on August 23 and will feature the singles “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down.” It will be the singer’s first release on new label Republic Records.