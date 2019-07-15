Louisa Johnson Wows In Just A Blazer At ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson attended The Lion King premiere in London last night and wore a revealing number.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker wore a black blazer and loose fitted pants to match. Underneath her jacket, Johnson was topless, leaving her chest bare with no jewelry. She showed off her little tattoo symbol in the middle of her chest, and left her blonde locks slightly wavy. Louisa’s makeup looked natural and, as always, she looked very beautiful. She accessorized her fingers with a number of rings to give the look that finishing touch. Her ensemble was simplistic but still very eye-catching and powerful.

Other stars on the carpet included Beyonce, Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams, as well as some royalty — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Within 15 hours of sharing a photo of herself on the red carpet, Louisa’s post had racked up over 11,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Cute and gorgeous and beautiful in black,” one user commented.

“You are land of the four elements you are beautiful I love you,” another wrote.

“Sis you walked the same red carpet as BEYONCÉ how did it feel,” a third follower shared.

Louisa rose to fame in 2015 when she won The X Factor in the U.K. at 17-years-old. She remains the youngest act to win the show.

Her debut single, “Forever Young,” became her first top 10 single in the U.K. peaking at No. 9. Her second single, “So Good,” reached No. 13 and has been certified gold in the U.K., according to BPI. That same year, Louisa teamed up with Clean Bandit on her highest charting single, “Tears.” The track made the top five and also went platinum with sales of over 600,000.

After being signed with Syco Records, Simon Cowell’s label, for two years, Louisa announced via Twitter that she had parted ways with them.

“I would just like to let you know that Syco Music and I have decided not to work together moving forward,” Metro reported her saying.

“Big thank you to Syco for everything they’ve done for me, I’ve had an actual blast! It’s been so much fun and I’ll always be grateful to Simon and the team for all their support,” she continued.

Since her departure, Louisa has been collaborating with plenty of producers on a number of dance tracks. In 2018, she released “Between Me & You” with British duo One Bit. Earlier this year, she released “Here We Go Again” with chart-toppers Sigma, which peaked at No. 98 in the U.K. Her latest release, “Ain’t Got You,” is a summer dance song with Steve Void.