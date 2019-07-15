Camila Cabello Gets Emotional At Shawn Mendes’ Bay Area Concert After They Were Spotted Kissing

As people keep wondering what on earth is going on between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, fans of the duo are ever so certain they are romantically linked.

And this weekend, new proof emerged that only reaffirms the rumors that the couple are indeed dating. As reported by Hollywood Life, the “Havana” singer was spotted at Shawn’s Bay Area concert on Saturday, July 13, and she looked nothing but head over heels as she watched her rumored beau play one of his ballads on stage.

The Canadian hunk was performing in Oakland, California in front of a crowd of thousands, but in a video captured by a fan who was also there, Camila seemed unbothered by the screaming girls around her as she was fixated on him. She appeared to be getting very emotional, and at one point nearly tearful, as she proudly smiled and sang along with the slow tune. The 22-year-old looked quite in love as she supported her flame, the same way she gushed over him when she attended both his Los Angeles shows the weekend prior.

The two artists sent the internet wild when they released their latest duet, “Señorita,” which dropped alongside a music video that was steamy to say the least. The video left fans wondering whether they were somehow romantically involved, but their actions over the past two weeks have left little space for doubt.

I want someone to look at me like the way Camila looks at Shawn ???? pic.twitter.com/qGbafpUKCS — LUNA (@LunaFeyre) July 14, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they were spotted behaving “like a couple” at a Fourth of July bash they attended together, and were afterwards spotted snuggling and holding hands while out on a brunch date. Camila then went with him to the Bay Area, where they were seen hugging and looking extremely loved-up outside a restaurant in San Francisco.

And despite Shawn recently denying being in a relationship with his fellow pop star, the rumors appeared to finally be confirmed when they were actually spotted kissing, as per a Hollywood Life report. Label or no label, it is clear the two have a deep admiration and affection for each other, as Camila explained during a recent interview with Clash magazine.

Loading...

“I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me,” she said.

“I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry,” the songstress added.