5 Unique Gift Ideas You Can Score On Prime Day

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- if you're an Amazon Prime member, that is.

It’s Amazon Prime Day! Today and tomorrow, the online retail giant will be rolling out deals to entice customers to sign up for its Prime service. That means that new and existing Prime customers can snag some great deals over the next two days.

Here are five unique gift ideas for the two-day holiday.

iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum

If you think vacuuming your floor by pushing a vacuum cleaner is too blasé, considering that’s the way it’s been done for 100 years, consider purchasing a robot to do it for you. The Roomba has been a thing for a while now, so if you haven’t had the experience of enjoying your morning coffee while a robot does your vacuuming for you, you’re in luck. And why not go big and spring $549.99 (a 39 percent savings over the regular price) and get the most technologically-advanced vacuum cleaner of all time.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The must-have kitchen appliance of the last couple of years is the Instant Pot, a sort of crock pot/rice cooker/pressure cooker, all-in-one kitchen gizmo that does just about everything you can think of, and plenty of things you haven’t thought of.

And in the vein of going big, this one is WiFi connected, meaning you can tell Amazon Alexa to start cooking, or you can use your mobile app to tell your machine to start cooking, and have your meal ready for you when you get home! This one is $89, a 55 percent savings over the original price.

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service

If you’ve always wanted to do one of those ancestry DNA tests and find out that you’re not really the ethnicity that you thought you were your entire life (like the people in those commercials), now is your chance. The particular kit will tell you where your ancestors are from, plus provide over 100 reports on what your DNA reveals about your health, wellness, and other genetic factors. The $99 price tag is a 50 percent savings over the original price.

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler

Much like the Instant Pot is the must-have appliance for the home chef, the Yeti cooler is the latest & greatest accessory for the weekend camper. Where most off-the-shelf coolers can keep ice for about two days max, Yetis can keep your ice frozen for a solid five to seven days. They come with a price tag to match. But in this case, you can get a top-of-the-line Yeti Cooler for $244.00, a 30 percent savings over the original price.

Starbucks Flavored Coffee K-Cup Variety Pack for Keurig Brewers

For the coffee lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with a variety pack of Keurig K-cups (so if you’re buying this as a gift, make sure your recipient has a Keurig brewer). Here you can get five different roasts, eight pods each, for $23.79, a 30 percent savings over the original price.