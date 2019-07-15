Prime Day 2019: The Best TV Deals

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and that means it is one of the best days for shoppers to save big on thousands of products.

According to Tom’s Guide, Amazon will be running over 1 million deals this year on products ranging from TVs to laptops to Apple products, and just about everything else under the sun. The deals will run today and tomorrow, and Amazon is even letting consumers watch the deals live, so they can be alerted if an item they have their eye on will be dropping in price, And, in addition to just saving big on products, Amazon is also giving a ton of incentives. For example, if consumers sign up for the Amazon App, they will get a $10 credit to the site and then another $10 once they make their first purchase.

Additionally, if consumers spend $10 at Whole Foods now through July 16, they can also score $10 off on Prime deals. One more plus? If you reload $100 onto your Amazon giftcard account, that means you get $10 off a future purchase. Now, let’s check out some of Amazon’s top TV deals that are currently running for their Prime special.

1. Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (2019 Model)

This TV was originally on sale on Amazon for $2,197.99, and it is now currently listing for $1,497.99, saving consumers $700. This 4K TV has a number of features, including many Smart TV bonuses like Bixby voice command, an on-screen universal guide, SmartThings to control compatible home appliances and devices, as well as a smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

2. Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition

This TV was originally on sale on Amazon for $329.99, and it is now currently listing for $189.99, saving consumers $140. Like the first TV on the list, this one has a 4K Ultra HD picture. With Fire TV built into the television, it makes for an easy experience to connect to most apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME and STARZ. Another bonus? A voice-controlled remote is included with the TV, making surfing channels that much easier.

3. LG 55UM7300PUA Alexa Built-in 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019)

This TV was originally on sale on Amazon for $699, and it is now currently listing for $429.99, saving consumers $269.01. Like the other two TVs on the list, this one features a 4K UHD TV, meaning that it provides four times the resolution than Full HD. The television’s Quad-core TV Processor improves “images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and Motion blur, Enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors.” It also includes bluetooth and wireless internet as features.

4. Samsung QN49LS03RAFXZA Frame 49″ QLED 4K UHD LS03 Series Smart TV (2019)

Last but not least is the Samsung. This TV was originally on sale on Amazon for $1,699.99, and it is now currently listing for $1,197.99, saving consumers $502. This particular TV definitely looks like a piece of art, but when you are ready to sit down and watch your favorite shows, it turns into one. Consumers can customize the art frame and even buy different art pieces from a gallery. Pretty cool.

You can catch all the Prime Day deals on Amazon.