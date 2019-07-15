Top 3 Apple Deals On Prime Day 2019

For savvy shoppers, Amazon’s Prime Day is one of the most exciting days of the year. Deals are to be had and tons of money can be saved on must-have and dream items on the biggest online shopping day of the year other than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Since September 2018, Amazon began selling Apple products, and it has been a win-win for shoppers where they can now find Apple products on sale at the major retailer. For Prime Day, Amazon is boasting tons of deals on iPads, accessories, and other hot Apple products that could be very beneficial to consumers who are looking to find a way to strategically spend their hard earned money.

Here are three top Apple deals on Prime Day.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $179

A must-have item for those who don’t like cumbersome wires attached to their headphones, Apple AirPods are great for students, athletes, and anyone who is looking for an easy way to listen to their favorite podcasts and music on the go. Amazon has both versions of the latest 2019 AirPods on sale. The latest model with the wireless charging case is $179, while the version with the standard case is $145, reported CNET. The internal battery has staying power and can provide up to 24 hours of listening time per charge.

Stephen Lam / Getty Images

An LED indicator in the accompanying case glows green, indicating a full charge for the AirPods. The indicator turns orange when the battery is low. Users can check the battery life of their AirPods by opening the case lid near their connected iPhone.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Apple iPad 32GB, $249

The iPad has become as essential an item as any other Apple product and at $250, it is a relative steal for those who are looking to work, game, or watch their favorite shows on the go. The 32 GB model is one of the best Apple deals for Prime Day. However, if you’re looking for more space, the 128GB model is also on sale at $320, with a huge savings of $100 off its normal retail price. Both models have a 9.7-inch retina display, an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera, two speaker audio, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Beats Solo 3 Wireless, $139

The popular wireless headphones, which are a throwback to the ear-covering headsets of the 1970s and 1980s, are available on Amazon for Prime Day at the outrageous price of $139, over 50 percent off the regular retail price. Available in matte black, the headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life. Fans of the item love the fact that you can not only take calls and control music while wearing the headphones, but Apple’s virtual assistant Siri can also be activated with the multifunction on-ear controls.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Apple TV 4K

Looking to stream your favorite shows on your television and view photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on TV? Amazon is running an awesome deal on the Apple TV 4K 32G for one day only, where the device can be purchased for $179, a $60 savings off the regular price. With this device, you can watch Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, and thousands of more apps in the App Store as well as listen to your favorite songs from iTunes.

For more information, click this link to see other Apple products available today on Amazon for Prime Day and greater one-day specials on your favorite electronic items.