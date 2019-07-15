Nicki Minaj Goes Braless In Scandalous Open Jacket Outfit, Sends Pulses Racing On Instagram

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to the antics of showing off major skin on social media, but she really took things to a whole other level with her latest Instagram post.

The rapper decided to share a clip of herself trying a brand-new sexy outfit, but it appears that her fans were not ready for the level of raciness that had just hit their feeds. In the short video, Nicki is seen donning a full pink Fendi ensemble consisting of a cropped jacket and matching skintight pants with the brand’s signature logo all over.

However, she added a raunchy twist by wearing the jacket unzipped, which allowed her to showcase her world-famous ample cleavage to the entire internet. The New York native also wore a velvet baseball cap and decided to rock a blonde and bright pink wig that was styled into a short bob with bangs.

Nicki is seen turning around as she adjusts her skimpy jacket to make sure she is at least partially covered up, and she puts on a rather serious expression while admiring her ensemble. The star also wore a full face of makeup, although she opted for more neutral shades to make sure it didn’t clash with her already eye-popping outfit.

The clothes she is wearing seem to be a part of her new Fendi collaboration, which she teased in the caption by alluding to the fact that one of her dreams just came true by adding the message, “#ThatIsAFendiFakk coming soon,” alongside a unicorn emoji.

The video, which she shared with her 104 million Instagram followers, became an instant hit as it was viewed over 9.3 million times and received nearly 53,000 comments in less than a day. Both famous and non-famous fans alike rushed to the comment section to praise the artist’s looks, including major names such as Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, and fellow rapper Azalea Banks.

Kim commented with a series of red heart emoji.

Halley wrote, “Oh OK!” followed by lots of fire emoji.

Model Winnie Harlow was also taken aback as she wrote, “JEEEEEZE.”

LaLa Anthony said, “Waiting on the drop like…”

She is not the only one who appeared excited about the prospect of a Nicki Minaj x Fendi collab, as Instagram personality Amra Olević Reyes commented, “I need the whole collection.”

Many fans also dropped the famous expression “That’s a Fendi fact,” which is usually used to affirm a true statement — but in this case, could almost be used rather literally.