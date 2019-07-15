Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Swimsuit Photo From 1985

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shocked fans with a throwback snap from 34 years ago.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi — also known professionally as Erika Jayne — floored fans with a recent throwback snap showing her rocking a black skin-tight swimsuit back in June of 1985. Years before shooting to fame as a cast member on the Bravo reality show, the snap had Erika rocking some seriously big hair and large gold hoop earrings, as she posed in her swimwear.

The 48-year-old star showed off her best modeling skills in the one-piece, which featured a very ’80s black-and-yellow pattern, as well as seriously high slits on either leg, which almost stretched as high as her waist.

It is safe to say that fans were pretty shocked by the throwback snap, as the comments section of Erika’s upload was flooded with messages from the star’s 1.8 million followers who could not hide their surprise after seeing what the reality star looked like 34 years ago when she was just a teenager.

Many commented saying Girardi looks completely different today than she did back then.

“Looks nothing like her today,” one fan commented, while another asked her, “Is that you?” with a fire emoji.

A third wrote after seeing her throwback snap, “Holy s**t is that [Erika]?”

Others added that they did not think the star had aged in the past three decades, with one person writing, “Do you even AGE!?!”

“You look good then but you look even better now,” another wrote, while a third person asked, “How did you get younger [with] age?”

Erika Jayne has been pretty open about the fact she has had a little help when it comes to defying aging, admitting in the past to having plastic surgery procedures.

As reported by Reality Blurb, Girardi — who is wife to Tom Girardi — previously confessed to having a breast augmentation and a nose job.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last year, host Andy Cohen shared another throwback snap which also had Erika looking pretty different, to which she joked about having rhinoplasty but also appeared to deny having had any other procedures on her face.

Loading...

“It was the same face, just a different nose,” she said.

Girardi also opened up about all the time and effort she now puts into looking so stunning, revealing to Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show that she can spend thousands of dollars on her appearance.

“That is true. You know, it can get there for sure,” she revealed when asked about a rumor suggesting she spends a whopping $40,000 a month to look so glam.

“If you want to look good it’s hair, it’s makeup, it’s wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that. They’re not cheap, you know,” Girardi said.