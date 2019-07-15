‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Bursts Out Of Pink Leather Minidress

Kara Del Toro took a break from posting her regular bikini shots in order to share an equally sexy outfit for a night on the town.

In the snap, Del Toro rocked a pink leather minidress that hugged every curve to perfection. The dress itself barely covered her assets, and her cleavage was spilling out the top of the outfit. Every part of her physique, from her hips to her toned stomach, was visible through the material of the dress. Her toned, tanned legs were also on full display thanks to the short length, which barely came to her mid-thigh.

Del Toro was a bit more playful with her beauty look as she pulled her blonde locks into two messy buns atop her head with a few curled strands hanging loose around her face. Her makeup in the snap was quite neutral, and she posed with a compact and tube of lip gloss in her hand.

Del Toro’s pose was seductive as she placed a finger near her mouth to give the camera a flirty look. Though a ton of skin on her chest was exposed, Del Toro opted to pass on necklaces or bracelets, and instead accessorized only with a pair of dangling silver earrings.

She rocked this particular look on a night out in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag for the picture clarified. Her caption hinted that she wasn’t exactly feeling like a good girl in her leather dress.

To amp up the sex appeal of the photo even more, Del Toro didn’t take the shot when she was already out for the evening at some Miami hot spot. Instead, she snapped the picture either at home or at a hotel in front of a bed. Behind her curvy physique, a simple bed with a low headboard and white linens is visible.

Fans loved the photo, which received over 16,300 likes in just nine hours. Many of her fans showered her with praise in the comments.

One follower commented, “I will unfollow everyone on my Instagram so my feed is just pics of you.”

Another follower commented “this is so far best ever post in my opinion! Very pretty and totally hott!”

Yet another said, “Kara, Beautiful, I would like to be as bad as you are.”

While this particular photo was a regular snap, Del Toro has also posted a few videos over the past few days to tantalize her fans. In both videos, she’s rocking lingerie of some sort that shows off her ample curves to perfection.