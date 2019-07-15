Blake Shelton Shows Off Serious PDA With Gwen Stefani After Engagement Talk

Blake and Gwen are showing some PDA.

Blake Shelton is showing off some PDA with girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, shortly after teasing the possibility of an impending engagement. Hollywood Life reports that Stefani recently took to Instagram Stories to show off her undying love for her man by posting a very sweet photo of the twosome sharing a kiss on the lips.

The snap, which was posted on Instagram by the star on July 13, showed Gwen rocking her signature blonde hair and a strapless top as she leaned in for a kiss with the country singer, while also rocking a number of chunky necklaces.

As for Blake, he seemed more than happy to put his love for the singer on full display as they touched lips while his blue baseball caps covered both of their faces.

Stefani – who The Inquisitr reported appeared to hint at a possible marriage herself earlier this month — added a number of moving stickers to her social media upload.

The stickers included several flashing lipstick kiss marks, the words “Summer Love,” two cartoon penguins sharing a big hug and a cat giving another cat a big lick on the cheek alongside the letters “ILY,” which stands for “I love you.”

Gwen shared the snap with her 8.8 million followers over the weekend, and shortly after the “God’s Country” singer opened up about the possibility of an engagement being on the horizon while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking just last month, Shelton made it clear that he is not afraid to get married again – the singer has tied the knot twice before with former wives, Kaynette Williams and Miranda Lambert – and hinted that he could be preparing to get down on one knee again sometime soon.

Telling the site that after around four years together their relationship is still getting “stronger every day,” he then added, “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines.”

“When it happens, you’ll hear about it from somebody like you. Maybe even you, exclusively. You’re credible. You’re incredible, and you’re credible,” Shelton told ET‘s Nancy O’Dell.

Loading...

But it is not just on social media where the couple will be able to show off their love for one another, as Gwen is set to return to her red spinning chair on The Voice after Adam Levine announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the show, having appearing alongside Blake on every single season to date.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stefani recently shared her excitement at being able to sit alongside Shelton once again, as she shared photos and videos via Instagram Stories to give fans a look at her first day back on set filming the famous Blind Audition stages.

The Voice Season 17 with Gwen, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend is set to premiere on September 23.