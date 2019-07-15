Chrissy Teigen Wears Sexy Robe As She Shares The Best Foodie Moment With John Legend

Everyone knows that Chrissy Teigen plus food is the best recipe for a successful social media post. But when the foodie post includes husband John Legend, it becomes an absolute triple threat.

Chrissy channels literally everyone’s reactions when she tastes delicious food, and when a video showing her and John (couple goals alert) trying a new dip together hit social media, the internet went wild. To her fans’ delight, the model posted a short clip on her Instagram page of the duo “testing some crab dip” for her upcoming recipe website.

In the video, she exudes a casual yet chic “staying at home day” vibes while wearing a floral patterned white robe and styling her long, light brunette locks into a messy up-do with the help of a black hairband. Chrissy showed off her newly-acquired tan (the family just came back from a long, sun-soaked vacation in Italy) in the plunging outfit, and she appeared to be going for a fully natural look without any makeup.

The 33-year-old stands next to her beau, who dons an equally summery white shirt with colorful trees and flowers printed on it. Both John and Chrissy dip what appears to be some crackers in a tray full of the mouthwatering-looking crab sauce, but the “All Of Me” singer lets his wife go for the full bite first.

She looked like a child in a candy store as the excitement could be seen all over her face. Chrissy waited a few seconds for John’s reaction before they both looked at each other and shared the same approval expression and a happy giggling sound that could only mean whatever they were tasting was absolutely delicious.

The mother of two teased her nearly 25 million followers with the brief video but told her fans that the recipe website would be coming super soon. The clip was viewed around 3.5 million times in just over half a day, and many took to the comment section to express their jealousy over the delicious crab dip as well as their excitement for Chrissy’s new project.

Former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui wrote, “I wanttt.

Loading...

Another Instagram user said, “OMGGGGG I’m so hungry, how dare you CT??!”

Another fan seemed to be more focused on the couple rather than the food, commenting, “You guys are so cuuuuute.”

Someone else appeared to be outraged at the fact that Chrissy is a real foodie with a supermodel’s body.