Blac Chyna Gets Pulses Racing In Skintight Silver-Sequined Gown At Red Carpet Launch Of Her New Reality Show

Blac Chyna attended the launch party for her new reality series, The Real Blac Chyna, in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday evening, reported The Daily Mail. The television personality was dressed to impress in a stunning, silver-sequined gown that had all eyes on her.

Known for her ties to the Kardashian/Jenner family, the 31-year-old’s new show, which will premiere this summer on the Zeus Network, aims to explore more of the model, influencer, and beauty entrepreneur’s life, including her relationship with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares her daughter Dream.

At the launch party, which took place at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16, Chyna graced the red carpet in an intricate silver gown embellished with sequins throughout and also included a large slit up one leg. The dress featured an over-the-shoulder strip of fabric that cascaded down her back to the floor while the other shoulder was left bare. Revealing plenty of skin, the model included a plunging nude-colored bodice underneath the see-through dress.

Putting her killer curves on full display, the reality television star smiled for the cameras with her long hair dyed silver to match the dress and combed back to reveal her made-up face with thick black lashes, sparkly eyeshadow, and pink, glossy lips. Chyna completed the outfit with metallic, strappy heels, a silver, flashy watch, and diamond jewelry.

In mid-May, Chyna shared the news of her new reality show with her 15.6 million Instagram followers. Alongside a short video trailer previewing the series, the actress explained her motives behind creating the reality show.

“Everyone has their truths. Some good, some bad and some ugly. At the end of the day we’re all human. I’ve teamed up with @TheZeusNetwork to tell my story.”

The mom of two went on to express her excitement about her docu-series, which was produced by herself.

“Follow my journey as a mother, a business owner, a philanthropist and a friend!”

In the comments section, Chyna’s followers expressed their excitement for the reality series, congratulating her on her hard work and writing about how much they loved and admired her.

One adoring fan commented, “Congratulations boo, I’m excited for this!!! Loved your Wendy interview, it showed you more as an individual that is relatable to others!!! More than just a personality.”

For fans interested in watching Chyna’s new reality series, they will need to subscribe to the Zeus Network, a streaming-only platform featuring content from influencers.