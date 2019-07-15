Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Rocks A Wet Bikini In Sizzling Beach Photo

Devon's soaking up the sun and showing some skin in a white bikini.

Devon Windsor is showing off some skin in a sizzling new bikini photo. The snap, which was posted to the official account of her recently launched swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, showed her laying on her back and resting on her arms in the ocean while doing some sunbathing, as she flaunted her toned model body in a white two-piece.

The Victoria’s Secret model proudly posed for the camera as she hit the beach in her two-piece, which was taken from her own line.

Windsor – who is fast becoming one of the lingerie brand’s most recognizable models – had her toned abs and long legs on display while leaning back on her arms in the water.

Devon sported very wet hair as she relaxed in the water, shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of white framed sunglasses, which perfectly matched her bikini. The light swimwear look was made up of a pair of high-waisted bottoms, which stretched up to her seriously toned middle and highlighted her slim waist.

She paired the bigger bottoms – featuring a fun bow design across the front – with a ruched white bikini top, which featured rope-style straps across her shoulders, as she lay in the ocean while surrounded by three starfish.

Windsor has been taking to the social media site to promote her new venture on multiple occasions over the past few months since she announced her foray into the swimwear field.

Both she and Devon Windsor Swim’s official account have been sharing photos of the 25-year-old model wearing a number of different swimwear looks from her line.

One of the most recent snaps showed the gorgeous star posing with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae as they matched bikinis while promoting the new range, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also shared that Windsor was photographed wearing a black bikini as she showed off another look from the collection.

But it is not just her swim line and modeling career that are keeping Devon busy right now.

The gorgeous model is also engaged to Johnny Dex, and recently opened up about their relationship and their plans to start a family in an interview with Ocean Drive.

Windsor admitted that she is looking forward to becoming a mom with her husband-to-be, but most definitely will not be giving up her thriving career anytime soon.

“It is the most badass thing! Just getting back in the game and being a supermom plus doing your own thing,” she shared. “I really respect women who do it all like that. That’s truly what I want for my future.”