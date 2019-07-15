Dolly Castro’s Skin-Revealing Swimsuit Barely Contains Her Busty Chest As She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday

To celebrate her 35th birthday, Dolly Castro Chavez took to Instagram to delight her fans with a sensual photo of herself posing in a skin-revealing swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The Nicaraguan fitness sensation stuns in the poolside snap as she soaks up the Californian rays in her home-state. As she stands on the deck surrounded by pool tables, chairs and plenty of vegetation, Dolly sports a neon-yellow swimsuit complete with cut-outs and a low neckline. The suit plunges down to her mid-belly, hinting at her sculpted ads, while the strips of fabric covering her chest leave plenty of cleavage and sideboob on display.

The model has a hand stretched up, resting on top of her head as she poses with one leg pushed forward and her body curved to the side, showing off her sculpted mid-section and curvy legs. She accessorized the swim look with a starfish pinning back her long, straight brunette tresses as they cascade down her back, in addition to intricate gold earrings and a couple of simple gold bracelets.

As Dolly looks up towards the sky with her eyes closed, she appears peaceful and at ease as she enters the next year of her life. Her lips are painted a glossy pink and her thick black lashes are the highlight of her face.

In the caption of the sexy snap, the fitness guru announces that she will be celebrating her 35th birthday on Monday, July 15. As she tags Fashion Nova, the brand behind the stunning swimsuit, she also engages her 6.2 million followers by asking them who else shares her zodiac sign.

Many of the model’s followers left messages in the comments section wishing Dolly a happy birthday and adding that they, too, share her Cancer sign.

One Instagram user wrote, “My birthday mate, same month, same day 15th of July yaaaay!!!! Nice to hear that. So bomb. Lovely swimsuit,” followed by several heart-eyed and red heart emoji, while another commented, “Happy Birthday gorgeous. You look absolutely STUNNING.”

Loading...

Yet another adoring fan chimed in with, “Oh my goodness. So beautiful. Such a babe.”

The model has been enjoying a hot summer in Orange County, California, where she lives with her husband and businessman, Samier Chavez. Last week, Dolly posted a photo of herself standing in their house in front of a decorative shelving set as she revealed to her followers that she plans on sharing more photos of her home as she continues settling in and decorating it with Samier.

The caption next to the photo read, “Love how our home is coming along. Every single area has a touch of us (my family) this is one of my favorite wall. I’ll be sharing more of our house hope you like it.”