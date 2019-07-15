Kylie Jenner And Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunt Curves In Sexy Matching Outfits On Instagram

The official Kylie Skin girls’ trip has only just started, but the pictures are already popping up left and right.

For those who haven’t noticed yet, Kylie Jenner gathered all her besties, as well as her baby daughter Stormi, for a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, where they are currently celebrating the release of her new skincare summer collection. The attendees are some of the reality TV star’s closest friends, who often appear on her social media, including BFF Anastasia (a.k.a Stassie) Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie (who is dating Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick), Yris Palmer, and Victoria Villarroel, among others.

And on Monday, Kylie took to her Instagram page to share a sexy new photo with Stassie, as the two of them always make waves with their racy “twin” pictures. The new snap shows the 21-year-old and her bestie flaunting their insane bodies in matching outfits while posing on a staircase. The duo struck the same pose and wore the same long-sleeve crop top and high-waist skintight pants, except Kylie’s was green and Stassie’s was purple.

They both exposed their toned midriffs in the racy ensembles and rocked similar clear perspex heels, all while working their best modeling skills and giving the camera a sultry glance. In fact, they twinned so hard that most fans were shocked to notice that they have strikingly similar body shapes as well.

While the photo garnered over 4 million likes in just a few hours, many were quick to criticize the fact that they have similar bodies, accusing them of going to the same plastic surgeon.

“ooo do you guys go to the same doctor? looks like he keeps using the same body stencil or something,” one online user wrote under Kylie’s pic.

Stassie also posted the exact same photo on her Instagram, and her comment section was plagued by even more fans sharing that very same opinion.

“So same doctor huh?” one person said.

Someone else chimed in, “Partners in surgery.”

Still, many seemed to enjoy the symmetry, with one Instagram follower writing, “they literally have the exact same body… I STAN.”

Despite the criticism, the whole clan seems to be having the time of their lives. Kylie actually went the extra mile to make it the most personalized experience for her friends, as it is seen on all of their social media pages. She posted a few photos on Instagram of the group arriving at the plane, which not only had “Kylie Skin” written across its side as if it were an airline name, it offered personalized pillows and blankets, as well as other goodies. Upon arrival at their hotel, the girls were met with personalized “Kylie Skin” coconut water and mini burgers, and no detail in their rooms was left forgotten.