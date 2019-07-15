Mindy Kaling Is Soaking Wet And Sizzling In A Yellow Bikini

Mindy Kaling enjoyed some well-deserved pool time in a sunny yellow bikini and stunning matching necklace as she cooled off while showing off her stunning figure on Instagram.

Kaling has been using her social media account to promote body positivity in the past several weeks, showing her fans that not everyone has a “perfect” body. In addition, she called for all women to appreciate their imperfections and enjoy living their life without backlash.

The actress, writer, and producer noted in a separate Instagram post where she was seen in several photos wearing different high-waisted bikinis that you “don’t have to be a size zero” to wear a two-piece bathing suit. Her photos and statement were applauded by the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Candace Bure, and Meryl Davis.

Mindy has been quite the busy working mother over the past year after welcoming daughter Katherine in December 2017. She is eagerly awaiting fan reaction for her new Hulu anthology series Four Weddings and a Funeral based on the hit 1994 film starring Hugh McDonald, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Andie McDowell.

E! Entertainment Television reported that Kaling and Matt Warburton wrote the pilot and also serve as executive producers alongside Tracey Wigfield and Richard Curtis. The series stars Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Zoe Boyle, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Brandon Mychael Smith. It is the story of Maya (Emmanuel), who receives a wedding invite from her college classmate in London.

Maya’s journey becomes intensely personal after reconnecting with friends at the wedding, only to find she has fallen for her friend’s boyfriend. An official Hulu press release for the series explains that as the story unfolds, “relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral,” per E! Entertainment Television.

Look closely for Andie McDowell in a cameo in a nod to her original appearance 25 years ago in the dynamic and memorable rom-com hit.

Mindy has always been unabashed in her love for the rom-com genre, which was a popular film storyline in the 1980s and 1990s. The actress made a list of her nine favorite flicks, as reported by Time Magazine in 2016.

Those on the list include Bridget Jones’s Diary, You’ve Got Mail, The American President, The Princess Bride, The Apartment, A League Of Their Own, The Holiday, Strictly Ballroom, and Silver Linings Playbook.

Mindy’s spin on Four Weddings and a Funeral will debut its first four episodes Wednesday, July 31. New episodes will then follow weekly on Hulu.