Olivia Munn Shows Serious Skin In Sizzling Swimsuit Photos

Olivia's body is on full display in a skin-tight swimsuit.

Olivia Munn is celebrating turning 39 in style – with a swimwear photo shoot. The stunning actress recently took to Instagram to share several behind the scenes looks at her latest shoot with Women’s Health magazine, where she rocked a light blue swimsuit with serious cut-outs down the sides to show off her amazing body.

The Magic Mike actress uploaded several shots that showed her being photographed in a pool for a new feature for the outlet, proudly flaunting all her hard work in the gym.

The first photo shows Olivia posing on a diving board in the skin-tight number, sitting up with her feet together as she looks off into the distance, while the photographer snaps away in the California sun.

A second behind the scenes snap uploaded to the social media site features Munn – who celebrated her 39th birthday on July 3 – laying on her back on the diving board as she puts both her hands on her head and rocks a big smile.

Her long brunette hair just skimmed the pool water below her in the photo she shared with her 1 million followers, while her toned body was on display via the large cut-outs down the side of the swimsuit. Her long and lean legs were also on show as she bent one leg while posing for the photographer.

But Munn was not quite done there.

The talented actress also shared a sneak peek Boomerang video with her fans as she got a little wet in the swimming pool.

The star posed in a skin-tight white crop top while flashing a big smile for the camera during the shoot, which she revealed on Instagram took place in sunny Studio City, California.

Sporting wet hair, she coupled the white top with a pair of skimpy blue bikini bottoms.

Olivia rocked another skin-baring look inside the pages of the magazine, as previously released snaps showed her sporting a red-hot one-piece with a cut-out across the torso as well as an orange two-piece.

Loading...

Speaking to Women’s Health, she opened up about how she got the amazing body she was showing off during the shoot, admitting that she hits the gym to feel strong and to gain a sense of accomplishment rather than just to look good.

“As much as I care about looking and feeling my best, it’s not enough of a motivation for me,” she said in the interview. “I need a goal of accomplishing something.”

Olivia also shared some of her go-to exercises, revealing that she was planning to return to practicing tae kwon do.

“When you do martial arts, it makes you feel like you’re physically capable of anything,” Munn said. “And the great side effect is that when you’re in your best shape, you actually will look your best too.”