Draya Michele Bares All In Tiny, Pink Leopard-Print Bikini In Latest Instagram Snap

Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele has been posting photos recently to her Instagram page from Cuximala, in Mexico. Ranging from sexy evening dresses to barely there bikinis, the actress-turned-model seems to be living it up while on vacation.

In the 34-year-old’s latest snap, she dons a pink leopard-print bikini as she strikes a pose in front of the exterior of a yellow building complete with white shutters. The reality television personality is dressed to sizzle in the Mexican heat as her cleavage busts out of the top of the bikini, putting her rounded breasts on display, while the thick-waisted bottoms hug the curves of her hips and tiny waist.

As Draya stands with one hand on her hip as she cocks it slightly to the side, showing off her muscular figure and enviable curves, she looks off at a distant point while pursing her lips in a sultry pout. She completed the poolside look with a pair of pink sunglasses and her long, dark tresses pulled up into a high ponytail. She accessorized with a simple gold pendant necklace and a thick, gold bracelet while her manicured nails were painted a matching pink.

In the caption of the snap, the entrepreneur makes a pun about being tan, referring to herself as “Tandraya.” She also tags top designer clothing brand Revolve at the end of her comment.

The model’s 7.5 million followers loved the latest post as many blew up the comment section with compliments for Draya and references to the new name she gave herself in the caption.

One Instagram user wrote, “Tandraya is on fire,” while another commented, “My dream body.”

As reported by The Inquisitr on Sunday, many of Draya’s Instagram followers were confused after the successful businesswoman posted a photo of herself boarding Kylie Jenner’s private jet for a girls’ getaway to celebrate the release of the beauty mogul’s Kylie Skin launch.

However, while Sofia Richie and Kylie have been documenting their trip to Turks and Caicos, Draya has been absent from all of their photos, and as it appears based on her own Instagram activity, is currently vacationing in Mexico.

Puzzled fans left many comments on Draya’s recent Mexico snap asking her how she ended up in a different location from the other girls.

One follower questioned, “Didn’t you travel with Kylie. Did they drop you off at a different location,” while another commented, “How are you in Mexico and Turk and Caicos??”

The former television personality has yet to respond to her followers’ questions regarding the discrepancy in her location.