WWE News: CM Punk Blasts Shane McMahon On Twitter After Loss On ‘Extreme Rules’

Well before Shane McMahon began using the “Best in the World” moniker as part of his current gimmick, CM Punk had been referring to himself as such on WWE programming regardless whether he was booked as a babyface or heel. Apparently, he had something to say about that during WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday, as a new report detailed how he took to Twitter to throw some shade at McMahon after he and Drew McIntyre lost to the tag team of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

According to Wrestling Inc., Punk made the above remarks in a reply to Philadelphia 76ers vice president of communications Dave Sholler, who tweeted a photo of The Undertaker and Reigns celebrating their victory over McMahon and McIntyre. While Punk’s reply was eventually deleted, the publication shared a screenshot that showed the former WWE Champion poking fun at the fallen McMahon.

“Is that a fan that jumped in the ring?”

CM Punk’s latest comments about Shane McMahon came just months after he cut an interview where he notably addressed the latter’s use of his popular moniker. Per Wrestling Inc., Punk appeared on the Sauce & Shram podcast in April, where he speculated that this could be WWE’s way of trolling him, years after his acrimonious departure from the company in 2014.

“I think [McMahon has] been calling himself the best in the world,” Punk was quoted as saying. “And this is the funny thing about the company, is I could say, ‘Yea that’s a little shot at me,’ And you know, it probably is, but they’d deny it until the cows come home.”

CM Punk Jokes About Shane McMahon Competing at WWE Extreme Rules https://t.co/rwggItUF7f pic.twitter.com/QPpmwmrQhL — eWrestlingNews.com (@ewrestlingnews) July 15, 2019

The 49-year-old McMahon, who has mostly been used in a non-wrestling role since he made his official WWE debut in the late 1990s, started calling himself the “Best in the World” in November 2018, right after he won the WWE World Cup tournament at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. While he was still booked as a babyface character at that time, McMahon’s use of the nickname became a defining part of his gimmick when he turned heel earlier this year.

As observed by WrestlingNews.co, McMahon’s ongoing tendency to refer to himself as the “Best in the World” appears to have “backfired” a bit, due to Punk’s enduring popularity among WWE fans who still hold out hope that he would return to the company. Up to this day, fans often chant the name “CM Punk” at WWE events as a reaction to matches or on-air segments that they find boring or of poor quality.