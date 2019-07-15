Pink Comes Under Fire After Posting Pictures Of Her Children Running, Playing In Holocaust Memorial

Pink has come under fire after posting a picture of her children running and playing in the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, but the singer is striking back at her critics.

Pink had shared the picture of the family’s trip to the memorial of the Holocaust, including on shot that showed 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 2-year-old son Jameson Moon running through the memorial. As People magazine noted, the singer pointed out in the caption for the series of images that there was no disrespect in their actions and that the children were keeping in the spirit of the memorial.

“For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I,” Pink wrote, noting that her mother’s side of the family is Jewish. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

Despite her explanation, many still took to the comment section to criticize Pink for allowing her children to run and play in the memorial.

“Τhis place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink,” one person commented, while another said it was disrespectful to the people who had died there (though the memorial was actually not on a site where anyone died in the Holocaust).

But many others more familiar with the memorial pointed out that it’s architect, American Peter Eisenman, intended it to be a place where people could be light-hearted if they chose. In an interview with the BBC, Eisenman said that he intended the Berlin memorial to be different than the Auschwitz memorial, which he said is “a very different environment.”

“People have been jumping around on those pillars forever,” he said of the giant pillars in the Berlin Holocaust Memorial. “They’ve been sunbathing, they’ve been having lunch there and I think that’s fine.”

Eisenman went on to say that the memorial was intended to be a gathering place for people, where they can have all kinds of experiences.

“It’s like a catholic church, it’s a meeting place, children run around, they sell trinkets. A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground.”

Pink has come under fire from critics before for some of her family pictures. As the Daily Mail noted, some took issue with a photo she shared of Jameson wearing a diaper while he and Willow fed a pelican at the beach. Others slammed Pink after she posted shots of a family trip to the zoo, admonishing the singer for contributing to animals being held in captivity.