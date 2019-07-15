Shanina Shaik Sizzles In Black Lace Bikini On Instagram

Shanina Shaik is showing some skin again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s widely-followed feed on the social media platform was shared on Sunday, July 14, and the update is certainly not one to miss. Its geotag placed her at the Cuixmala Resort in Mexico, where she is working with the popular clothing brand Revolve and serving up some looks that are gaining serious attention from her 1.8 million followers. The 28-year-old’s latest ensemble combined all the classic summer essentials — a white top, denim shorts, and swimwear — for a look that did nothing but favors for the babe’s flawless figure.

The sizzling snap was captured as Shanina lounged on a plush red couch, staring off in the distance with a sensual look on her face as she showed off an ample amount of her bronzed skin. Her outfit consisted of a sexy black bikini top from the brand LPA that left very little to the imagination. The balconette-style swimwear featured a sultry lace trim on the cups that drew eyes straight to her voluptuous assets that were hardly contained by the itty-bitty piece, while the oversized white button up she wore on top slunk down her shoulders, doing very little to provide coverage of her exposed chest.

Instead of a matching pair of bikini bottoms, Shanina opted for another staple of the season — jean shorts. Her pants, however, were hardly within eyesight in the snap thanks to their dangerously short length that barely hit her upper thighs, flaunting her toned legs and endless curves. The Australian bombshell added some bling to her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a dainty necklace, as well as an eye-catching statement ring on one of her fingers. She wore her dark tresses in a sleek bun that kept her locks out of her face, allowing her to show off her gorgeous minimal makeup look that made let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to shower her with love for the newest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 8,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote, while another said that Shanina was her “favorite VS model.”

“She’s a beauty,” commented a third.

This is not the only Instagram post that has captivated Shanina’s fans last week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe shared another eye-popping photo to her page on Thursday that saw her wearing a skintight black bodysuit with a plunging v neckline that exposed an insane amount of cleavage, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.