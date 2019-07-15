‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Steffy Warns Hope ‘Only Marry My Brother If You Mean It’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of July 15 centers around Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester’s coming wedding. Emotions will run high as Hope’s mother tries to get her point across, while Thomas and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will engage in some verbal sparring on the day of the wedding. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will also have a warning for her stepsister.

Brooke Lashes Out

B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will ask his wife to give Thomas a chance. He really believes that Thomas genuinely loves Hope and will make her happy. However, Brooke will make her true feelings known about the designer.

“He wants Hope. He will stop at nothing to get her,” she will tell her husband.

It appears as if Ridge won’t be able to convince his wife that his son is the perfect match for her daughter.

Liam & Thomas Face Off

Liam will attend Thomas and Hope’s wedding. He was devastated when he heard that Hope had accepted Thomas’ proposal, but he wants to be there for Hope on her big day.

Steffy will accompany him to the wedding and when they run into her brother she will tell the boys to “play nice.”

“I hope you didn’t feel obligated to be here,” Thomas will tell Liam.

Of course, Thomas is reveling in the fact that he stole Liam’s wife from him. Liam will calmly tell Thomas, “I’ll always be where Hope will find me.”

Liam is stunned by the news of Thomas and Hope's engagement. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/GBmN9CYy9d #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/84lzkTeZ4m — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 9, 2019

Steffy Forrester Warns Hope Logan

Steffy will have some sage advice for her stepsister, who’s about to become her sister-in-law, too. She has been through the gamut of playing games in the name of love and she knows that it only brings heartache. She will wisely warn Hope to “only marry my brother if you mean it.”

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly promo shows that Steffy will be very serious when she admonishes Hope. It appears as if Hope may take Steffy’s words to heart because she will weigh her options before walking down the aisle.

Liam’s Last Words

Loading...

Thomas will be over-confident on the day of his wedding. However, Hope will be late for her own wedding, per Highlight Hollywood, causing Liam to taunt Thomas about whether his bride will pitch.

“This wedding is happening, just get over it,” Thomas will claim.

“Things may not work out the way you want,” Liam replies.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.