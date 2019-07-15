Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Puts On Busty Display In Sexy Cut-Out Bikini In New Photos

Gabby Epstein shared a new set of bikini snaps to her Instagram account this weekend, and her fans certainly took notice.

The newest additions to the Australian bombshell’s feed were shared on Sunday, July 14, and have gained loads of recognition in the hours since going live to the social media platform. Three sizzling snaps were included in the skin-baring post, all of which were captured during the babe’s recent trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and all of which saw her showing off her incredible figure in a skimpy yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination.

In the first photo of the set, Gabby stood in front of a doorway with ornate, white doors that were opened up to create the perfect frame for her flawless bikini body. The tiny two-piece she sported was from the popular clothing brand Revolve, and featured a unique halter top design that itself was enough to gain considerable recognition from her 2.2 million followers.

A large, triangle-shaped cutout fell right in the middle of her chest, providing for a seriously busty display that made the ensemble even more eye-popping. The matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque, if not more. The cheeky design of the barely there piece covered only what was necessary, leaving her famous curves and long, toned legs on display thanks to its high cut design. It also featured a thick waistband that sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hard abs.

The second and third photos of the post offered a closer look at the stunner’s bikini body as she lounged on the edge of a large couch, and provided a glimpse at some of the smaller details of her look. She added a slew of statement rings for a bit of bling, as well as a set of dainty cross earrings that dangled under her platinum blond tresses that were worn down in loose waves.

Gabby also showed off her striking natural beauty in the snaps by going nearly makeup-free as she posed for the camera with huge grins across her face.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went insane for the latest upload on her feed. At the time of this writing, the trio of snaps have racked up nearly 60,000 likes after just nine hours of going live to Instagram, while hundreds took to the comments section to compliment Gabby on her jaw-dropping display

“Best smile ever,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“So unbelievably gorgeous,” commented a third.

Gabby is definitely loving the cut-out bikini trend this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the social media sensation sported another skimpy two-piece earlier this week with the same cut-out feature right in the middle of her chest — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.