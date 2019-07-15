Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Rocks Itty-Bitty Red Bikini In New Photo

Sara Sampaio is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of followers.

On Sunday, July 14, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared another sizzling snap from her vacation that was certainly hard to ignore. In the snap, the 27-year-old posed on the edge of what appeared to be either a hot tub or pool that overlooked the gorgeous ocean, a slew of large boats and majestic mountains providing an incredibly breathtaking background behind her.

While the day before, Sara showed off her figure in a set of pink swimwear, she opted for a sexy red bikini in the latest addition to her Instagram feed that was sure to get pulses racing. The itty-bitty two-piece consisted of a tiny triangle-style top that hardly provided any coverage to her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of ever side. Its plunging, wide neckline was clasped together in the middle of her chest with a delicate gold ring — a small detail that drew even more eyes to the ample amount of cleavage that was left on display in the minuscule number.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally as revealing, of not more. Its high-cut design left her famous curves exposed in their entirety, and offered a glimpse of her toned legs that were half submerged in the refreshing water around her. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more, and draw eyes to her flat midsection and rock hard abs.

A delicate gold necklace wguese bombshell’s barely-there pool day ensemble for a bit of bling, and she wore a black hair tie around her wrist to later tie up her long, brunette locks. In the photo, however, her tresses were worn down and slicked back to her head, damp from taking a swim before the moment was captured. Sara also showed off her natural beauty by going makeup free in the snap, captivating her audience with her striking features and piercing green eyes as she sensually stared down the camera.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest Instagram update with love in all forms. At the time of this writing, the snap has accrued over 240,000 likes after just nine hours of going live to the social media platform, while hundreds — including many of her fellow Victoria’s Secret models — took to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunner,” wrote VS babe Georgia Fowler, while all model Martha Hunt could say was “dannng gurl.”

Earlier in the weekend, the model showed off her enviable figure again in another sizzling snap during her day by the ocean. The photo captured the stunner emerging from the gorgeous, clear blue water, showing off her dripping wet body in a skimpy pink bikini that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.