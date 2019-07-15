Jenelle Evans And David Eason Get Two New Dogs After He Shot And Killed Their Previous Pooch

Jenelle Evans and David Eason appear to have adopted two new dogs after David reportedly shot and killed the family pup Nugget earlier this year, prompting Child Protective Services to remove the couple’s children from their custody.

According to TMZ, the couple adopted two Anatolian Shepherds to help protect their farm animals.

“They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned,” he said of the dogs. “They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”

Jenelle has insisted that the couple doesn’t have any dogs, and recently told TMZ that she never reported to the police that her husband killed the French bulldog, but that she believes that he did shoot the family dog after it nipped at their two-year-old daughter Ensley. The Teen Mom 2 star was accused by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office of having made up the story for publicity.

She said that she had no idea what happened to the family pooch, because she wasn’t outside when the alleged killing took place. She did acknowledge that David took the dog outside while she stayed inside with the kids. But while she says she isn’t certain what happened, according to ET, she testified that the dog hasn’t been back in their home since that incident, and David told her that her dog wasn’t “here anymore.”

David essentially admitted to killing the dog when he posted on May 1st that he believed in protecting his family and he didn’t care if it was the family dog or not, he wouldn’t accept anyone, including an animal, threatening his family, according to Us Weekly.

After shooting the dog, CPS removed the children from the pair’s custody, saying that they had created an unstable and potentially violent environment for their kids. After losing the kids, the couple faced a long court battle to get their children back.

The couple seems to have adopted the new dogs a few days ago.

“Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock. We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick,” David said in a YouTube video. “Our pit bull Jax killed and maimed on[e] of our pigs that was around 80lbs. With that in mind plus the many chickens Jax killed and ate we decided to give him to a friend.”