Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Gets An Interesting Offer

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 15 reveal that there will be a mixture of drama and happiness to kick off the week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will soon see Kirsten DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) continue to pretend to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in hopes of getting back into the good graces of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Kristen will put her elaborate Nicole mask and wig back on in hopes of seducing Brady, who may be a bit confused about why Nicole is coming on to him.

Nicole has been raising many questions about her behavior since her return to Salem, and Brady could be the next to notice that something is just not right with his friend and former love.

Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) have all mentioned the strange changes in Nicole, but because she’s supposed to be grieving for her late daughter, Holly Jonas, no one has pushed the issue too far.

This week when “Nicole” starts to make a move on Brady, he could possibly reject her, thinking that she is acting out of that grief, or even question her motives.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is arrested. Xander is no stranger to being locked up behind bars, or being on the wrong side of the law. However, his arrest could mean bad news for Kristen, as he knows all of her secrets.

Xander is the one person in Salem that could really take Kristen down, as he knows about her impersonating Nicole, faking little Holly’s death, and ordering hits on both Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts, as well as her plan to find a way back into Brady’s heart and bed.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will have some big news of their own to spill. The newly reunited couple will finally tell Lani’s father, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) about their recent engagement.

Lani and Eli have been through a lot over the past couple of years. They started as friends who had a one night stand and ended up pregnant. Then their son, David, died during birth which forged their bond even further.

Finally, they got together, and after a recent but brief split, they are back on track and ready to walk down the aisle.

Fans can see more of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.