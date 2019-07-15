Kristina Romanova Shares Bikini Selfie From Ibiza

Kristina Romanova shared a bikini selfie with her fans earlier this month, and her fans had nothing but nice things to say to the model. One fan in particular noted, “Perfect [sic] master pice created by god.” And it’s no wonder, as Kristina shared two photos of herself rocking a white bikini with a leopard-print design. The model was under an outdoor sun umbrella, as she wore her hair up in a messy top bun. She accessorized with a necklace and black sunglasses, which she playfully pulled down her nose for the shot. Romanova sported red lipstick, but seemed to keep the rest of her makeup simple. It was geo-tagged in Ibiza, which is a hot spot for celebrities throughout the year.

The model also shared another photo from Ibiza days later, where she struck a yoga pose in the middle of an open-air studio. She grabbed her right leg with her right hand as she elevated it to shoulder-height. The photo was taken from a distance in order to capture her surroundings, but this also meant that it was hard to see the details of her outfit. At the least, it was possible to see that she rocked a bikini top and a pair of gray sweatpants. She also pulled her hair up in a top bun. The view from the yoga area was stunning, with blue ocean waters visible in the backdrop.

Several days ago, Romanova followed up with even more photos from the beautiful area. She sat aboard a boat in one of the Instagram updates, wearing a black tank or dress. Her accessories matched perfectly, which included a straw hat and matching bag. She slung the bag over her right shoulder and looked straight at the camera. Her necklace was also noticeable, consisting of a long chain and multiple concentric circles.

While Kristina has enjoyed a successful modeling career, she’s also notably one of the founders of the Humans of Fashion Foundation. She spoke about it with Harper’s Bazaar. In particular, the model revealed that a call from a model suffering from a difficult situation prompted her to pursue the idea. It would eventually become a way to help workers in the industry deal with unwanted sexual advances or harassment.

“It was her only client and she didn’t know what to do. she wanted my advice and by that point, I’d been working in the industry for seven years. I told her be strong; you don’t have to do anything you don’t want to. She found comfort in that,” she explained.